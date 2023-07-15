Peter Obi Denounces False Reports of Becoming President in 2027: Calls Out Media Manipulation

The presidential hopeful from the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has responded to numerous online reports claiming that he will assume the presidency of Nigeria in 2027.

It is worth noting that several reports emerged online a few days ago, alleging that the former governor of Anambra State had given an interview suggesting that if he doesn’t secure the presidency now, he will do so in 2027.

Peter Obi, in his latest statement, criticized the report, asserting that it was nothing more than a fabricated story.

According to him, he clarified that the media outlets responsible for disseminating the story falsely claimed that he had the interview on Arise TV, which is untrue.

Furthermore, he addressed the alleged reactions attributed to him regarding certain appointments made by the current administration, stating that both reports were false.

He expressed his disappointment, saying, “Unfortunately, our politics has reached such a deplorable state where manipulating the media has become a common practice.”

Source : Twitter.

