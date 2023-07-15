Peter Obi denies expressing intention to contest in 2027 presidential elections

According to Vanguard, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections, has refuted media reports claiming that he announced his desire to run for office in the 2027 presidential elections.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter handle in Lagos on Saturday, Obi, who is also a former governor of Anambra, dismissed both reports as false and expressed disappointment in the current state of Nigerian politics where media manipulation has become commonplace.

He stated, “I have observed with dismay a growing trend of fake media reports and news items being based on interviews and press remarks that I have never given. Two recent instances involve alleged statements of mine about running for office in 2027 during a supposed Arise TV interview, which never took place, and my reaction to potential appointees to the current Federal Government.”

The presidential candidate asserted that he will not allow fake news to distract him from his focus of building a new Nigeria, which he believes is attainable.

Obi emphasized that he and the ‘Obidient’ Movement, which he leads, will stay committed to their original mission of creating a new Nigeria; he will continue to address significant national issues through recognized news and media outlets without getting involved in tril distractions.

He further stated that the objective of his followers has never been political positions or personal gain, but rather the improvement of the nation and the empowerment of the marginalized in society.

During the election campaigns, their messages were solely focused on addressing important issues, as Obi highlighted.

