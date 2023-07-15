Peter Obi Denies Alleged Plan To Contest For 2027 Presidential Election

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has reacted to the reports claiming he said he was looking forward to contesting again in 2027.

According to Daily Trust reports, the former governor of Anambra state dissociated himself from the reports in a statement he released his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, July 15.

Obi said the reports were fabricated and predicted on interviews he never granted.

The Labour Party flagbearer also denied commenting on the alleged offer of the appointment slots by the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to the opposition.

He said: “Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

“The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government. Both reports are bogus. Regrettably, our politics have sunken to this abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade”.

Obi further reiterated his commitment to commenting on topical national issues ” recognised news and media outfits.”

The Anambra state-born politician said he will not concern himself with “cheap distractive trolls”.

Earlier, a spokesman of Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said Peter Obi never hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

According to The Guardian reports, Tanko disclosed that Obi who was the Labour Party (LP) candidate during the February 25, 2023 presidential election never granted such an interview.

The Labour Party chieftain said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in the Daily Post and some social media networks on an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi to Arise tv.”

Tanko said that Obi arrived in Nigeria from an overseas trip just this weekend and describes the media report as a “fallacy and complete fabrication”.

“For all avoidance of doubt, HEPO did not at anytime grant such an interview to any media organisation in Nigeria or outside the country. Please note,” Tanko added.

Yidiat90 (

)