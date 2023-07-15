Peter Obi denies 2027 Presidential Bid

According to the Daily Trust, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential aspirant for the 2023 election, refuted allegations suggesting his intention to assume the role of Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi, currently involved in a legal battle contesting the outcome of the 2023 election that resulted in Bola Tinubu’s presidency, dismissed the reports as false. He emphasized that he made no statements regarding the potential individuals to be appointed to the Federal Government.

During his remarks on Saturday, Mr. Obi expressed his disappointment regarding the emerging trend of fabricated media reports and news articles based on interviews and press statements that he never actually provided.

I have recently come across two incidents that pertain to my expressed desire to contest for a political position in 2027, which supposedly originated from an alleged Arise TV interview that never occurred.

The second incident involves my alleged response to potential candidates for appointments within the Federal Government. I want to clarify that both of these reports are entirely false.

It is disheartening to observe that our political landscape has deteriorated to such a deplorable state that the manipulation of media platforms has become a common practice.

I am committed to addressing relevant national matters through reputable news outlets and media channels. However, I will not waste my time engaging in tril and distracting online harassment.

The primary objective of the Obidient Movement and my own remains unwavering: to bring about a transformative Nigeria that we genuinely believe is achievable.

Our focus has never revolved around political positions or personal gain, but rather on laying a solid foundation for our nation and enriching our democracy by uplifting and empowering the marginalized segments of our society.

That’s precisely why our communication throughout the election campaigns solely revolved around addressing relevant matters and focusing on the issues at hand.

Before Mr. Obi’s declaration on Saturday, the Labour Party had already refuted the reports, describing them as an extreme form of sensationalism intended to manipulate the narrative. The party emphasized that no such ambiguous interview was ever granted to Arise TV at any point in time.

Temmyabbe (

)