Peter Obi denied the Labour Party the venue they paid for when he was ruling Anambra—Charles Soludo.

The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has commented on the trending news of how the banner of the Labor Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was removed in the city of Awka, Anambra state, which has been getting reactions from many Nigerians nationwide.

When Soludo was speaking on a Channels Television interview some hours ago, he explained that he has been fair to all political parties in Nigeria in allowing their peaceful campaigns in the state, and people have been praising him for that.

It is on record, and many people also know it, that I have given Peter Obi the chance to use the government facilities in Anambra free of charge, something he didn’t do when he was ruling the state.

Even Peter Obi denied the Labour Party that he is currently running as their presidential candidate a chance to campaign on the venue they paid for back then when he was the governor of Anambra, and many people can also testify to that.

The problem is not that I’m against his campaign strategies. There are many banners of the Labour Party in Onitsha’s cities, but the problem is that when you fail to follow the law by paying the required bill to the government,

Anambra is a state of rule by law; they want entitlements for the state, but we can’t continue to give them everything for free. The PDP, APC, and other parties are not complaining about our rules and laws; why only them?

