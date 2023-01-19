This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Denied Labour Party the Venue They Paid to Campain During His Tenure As Governor—Soludo

During an interview with Channels Television, the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, revealed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, denied the Labour Party the venue they paid for to campaign during his tenure as governor.

He stated that he is the most tolerative governor across the 36 states, pointing out that he allowed the Labor Party to use government properties to campaign in his state twice without collecting a dime.

According to him, “the advertisers of Nigeria have actually backed Anambra and commended me for being the most tolerant government with regard to free and fair electoral practice.” It’s on record, and everybody knows, that for two times the government granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party permission to use government properties, including a government house, for his campaign without charging him a penny. Nobody has done that; he didn’t do that when he was governor. He didn’t even allow the Labour Party, where he is now, to campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for.

