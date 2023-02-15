Peter Obi Defeats Bola Tinubu, Atiku To Emerge Winner Of A New Poll Conducted By ANAP Foundation

Ahead of the upcoming election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has defeated other top presidential candidates to emerge the winner of a new poll conducted by the ANAP foundation. The results of the poll were shared through a recent post on the official twitter page of the ANAP foundation.

While sharing the chat of the results on their page, the foundation wrote “Results of our 3rd & Final nationwide poll for the 2023 Presidential elections conducted by @NOIPolls came out today showing @PeterObi maintaining his lead among respondents”

Check out a screenshot of the post below

From the chats shared above, three polls were conducted by the foundation between September 2022 (the blue bar), December 2022 (the orange bar) and recently, February 2023 (the grey bar) and from the results, Peter Obi emerged the winner in all of the polls. The bars on the right hand shows the number of undecided voters while the bars on the far right shows the number of people that have refused to vote. The undecided voters and people that refused to vote are significantly high.

