Peter Obi & Datti Ahmed Arrive Borno State For Their Presidential Campaign Rally (Video)

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former Governor of Anambra state, Alongside his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, continues their Presidential campaign activities as they would be holding their presidential campaign rally today in Borno State. A video which surfaced online shows the moment Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed arrived Borno State, for the Presidential campaign rally in the state.

Some of their supporters and labour Party members and stakeholders were present to welcome the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, to Borno State.

It can be recalled that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Friday, had an interactive session with Nigerian students in Abuja, as they held a Townhall meeting with students.

