Peter Obi Criticizes APC Submission As A Form Of Blackmail Against Nigeria’s Judiciary.

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, has responded to the Final Written Address submitted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Obi’s legal team filed a reply before the five-man panel of Appeal Court judges, urging the court to dismiss the petitions challenging the APC’s victory in the February 25 polls.

Obi argued that Tinubu and his Vice, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, made unwarranted claims in their address, stating that raising the issue of non-electronic transmission of election results was not an invitation to anarchy.

He further criticized the APC’s submission as a form of blackmail against Nigeria’s Judiciary and Constitution. The date for parties involved at the tribunal to adopt their final written addresses has not been set.

