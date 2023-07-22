NEWS

Peter Obi Criticizes APC Submission As A Form Of Blackmail Against Nigeria’s Judiciary.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 359 1 minute read

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, has responded to the Final Written Address submitted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Obi’s legal team filed a reply before the five-man panel of Appeal Court judges, urging the court to dismiss the petitions challenging the APC’s victory in the February 25 polls.

Obi argued that Tinubu and his Vice, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, made unwarranted claims in their address, stating that raising the issue of non-electronic transmission of election results was not an invitation to anarchy.

He further criticized the APC’s submission as a form of blackmail against Nigeria’s Judiciary and Constitution. The date for parties involved at the tribunal to adopt their final written addresses has not been set.

Watch video on YouTube from 1:32.

Dear readers, what do you think of Peter Obi’s words about APC at the tribunal?

Businessadvocate (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 359 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declaration

8 mins ago

Tinubu in 54 days of being in power has introduced the highest level of suffering- Omoyele Sowore

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Peter Obi_Odukoya, Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Akeredolu

27 mins ago

Atiku expresses concern over Sinister Plot to undermine Nigeria’s Democracy

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button