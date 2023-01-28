Peter Obi Consoles His Supporter Who Lost His Loving Father.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi who is famously known as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has recently reacted to the sorrowful incident that befell one of his supporters.

However, his supporter whose Tweeter username is Michael, reported the demise of his loving father without disclosing his name.

Michael who said his father died two weeks ago noted that up until his death, his father was a strong supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate. According to him, his father supported and fought for Peter Obi, to the extent of going extra mile to campaign for him.

Moreover, he further stated that his father was so certain that Peter Obi is who Nigerians need at this time. They worked hard towards ensuring that his instinct works out for Nigerians.

Peter Obi, on behalf of his family, and the entire Obidient movement, sent his heartfelt condolences to Michael and his family. In his message, he noted that death is a painful experience, not to talk of that of a beloved father.

Furthermore, Peter Obi said that he is grateful for Michael’s late father’s efforts in seeing that a new Nigeria is birthed through his candidacy. He further assured him that his late father’s labours and those of all the Obidient supporters throughout the country will never be in vain. He also prayed for his peaceful repose. He urged Michael to be consoled, addressed him as his brother.

