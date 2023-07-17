Peter Obi Congratulates The Guardian Newspaper on Its 40th Anniversary

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter account, former Nigerian vice-presidential candidate Peter Obi expressed his joy in joining Nigerians and the media community in congratulating The Guardian paper on its momentous milestone of 40 years in publishing. Obi acknowledged the significance of The Guardian’s entry into Nigeria’s print media landscape, highlighting its reputation for discipline, high ethical standards, and quality editorial content, which earned it the title of the “Flagship of Nigerian Journalism.”

Obi commended The Guardian for staying true to its motto, “Conscience, Nurtured by Truth,” and praised the newspaper for its mature, unbiased, and succinct editorial content. He emphasized that The Guardian has consistently served as a valuable partner in nation-building and made significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic evolution, particularly in the pivotal role it played in hastening the exit of military rule from the country’s political landscape.

The former vice-presidential candidate also acknowledged the immense sacrifices The Guardian had made during the struggle for democracy in Nigeria. He highlighted the newspaper’s resilience and success over the past four decades, despite facing numerous obstacles and operating within a challenging entrepreneurial and political environment. Obi found reassurance and hope in The Guardian’s history and accomplishments, expressing his belief that a new and prosperous Nigeria is achievable, particularly through the dedication and unwavering commitment demonstrated by institutions like The Guardian.

In conclusion, Peter Obi paid a special tribute to The Guardian’s Publisher, as well as all past and present staff members who have contributed to making the newspaper a reputable institution, known as the “guardian of the people.” He urged them to remain steadfast in their struggle for a better Nigeria, emphasizing their crucial role in shaping the nation’s future.

