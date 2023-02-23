Peter Obi Condems The Killing Of The Labour Party’s Senatorial Candidate In Enugu State.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, recently responded to the murder of Oyibo Chuku, a senatorial candidate for the party, in Enugu State. Oyibo, a lawyer, is reported to have been attacked on the way home from a campaign stop in the Agbani region.

He was said to have been burned inside his car, and it was believed that three other people were also inside, however it was not yet clear how many of them perished.

Peter Obi, however, expressed his displeasure with the news and his condemnation of the attackers’ behaviour in response to this.

“I received the news of the tragic assassination of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the Senate Candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone,” he said, “with deep shock and regret.”

“I vehemently oppose Barr Chukwu’s murder in its totality. Regardless of political affiliation, human life must always be valued highly. It is beyond disheartening to witness the mindless bloodshed that takes place in the country. We cannot stay on this perilous course.”

Please share your opinions with us because we’ll be looking for them.

Bettertainment (

)