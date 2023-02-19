This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Celebrates Dr Alex Otti On His 58th Birthday

A former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Gregory Obi; has reacted to the 58th birthday anniversary of Dr Alex Otti.

Peter Obi took to his official twitter handle to call Dr Alex Otti his dear brother and said that, on behalf of his family, he wish to sincerely congratulate him today on his 58th birthday anniversary.

Dr Alex Otti is the former group managing director of Diamond Bank PLC and was a governorship candidate in Abia State under the aegis of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. He had been declared the winner by the court of Appeal in Owerri, Unseating Okezie Ikpeazu but the Supreme Court later declared Ikpeazu the winner.

Peter Gregory Obi went on to say that today being Dr Alex Otti’s birthday, gives him the opportunity to appreciate his contributions in the financial and banking industry and also, to the development of Nigeria.

In conclusion, Obi prayed that the Almighty and merciful God grant him more healthy, fruitful, and happy years; and may God continue to protect him and his family always.

