“Peter Obi Can’t Do What He Could Not Do For Anambra For Nigeria; Visit Onitsha & See” – Oshiomole

Many hours ago, the former national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, was addressing the people of his ward about the fast approaching presidential election and spoke about Labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi.

The former Edo state’s governor said, “Peter Gregory Obi can’t do what he could not do for Anambra state for Nigeria. You should visit Onitsha and see things for yourself because he did not develop the place.”

Comrade Adams Oshiomole added, “when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Governor, he paid salary for 3 years when Obasanjo stopped giving him allocation. He fought Obasanjo to a standstill. You all should remember how Oshodi used to be before it got changed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Lastly, the former Edo Governor said, “I want you all to know that a goat cannot birth a rabbit and a rabbit cannot birth a lion. Let’s follow someone with eyes like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Even if I don’t win the senatorial race and Tinubu wins the presidential race, there is nothing we want in our ward that will not be done. I will be calling him to remind him that my people voted him and it is time to pay back.”

