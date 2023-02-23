Peter Obi cannot win this election- Alhaji Sani Abdulsalam fumes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this afternoon, it was reported that few days to the presidential election, slated February 25, the North-East Chairmen of the Labour Party, LP, have said as a result of alleged undemocratic internal activities of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the party will fail to win on Saturday.

The party’s chairmen said this over Peter Obi’s failure to recognise the important role of the 36 state chapters leadership, but would rather choose to work with cronies and support groups and also give funds to them.

The Chairman of the party in Gombe State and Coordinating Chairman for the 36 states of the Federation, Alhaji Sani Abdulsalam, while speaking to newsmen said that the monies that were expected to be channeled to polling unit agents, through State Chairmen or National Officers, have not been done.

He said, “I speak on behalf of 36 state Chairmen of our party in my capacity as the Coordinating Chairman. We have never been respected by the party leadership and also our presidential candidate has no respect for our party executives at state levels because Mr Peter Obi deliberately mismanaged our good will with the imposition of his members and other support group that decamped with him in May 2022 to our party.”

He said in a meeting they had with the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure yesterday, he told them that, Peter Obi, has no confidence in all the 36 state chapters leadership but, would rather choose to work with his cronies and support group that came with him.

Further talking, Sani said the greatest shock from the National Chairman of the party was that, the money for agents will not be sent to any State Chairman or National officers, except for those that have been picked by Peter Obi himself, as they will receive the funds by 10pm this night.

He said, “As members of the Labour Party National Executive and National Working Committee (NWC), it is our considered opinion and informed conclusion that Peter Obi cannot win this election since all party executives have been sidelined.”

