“Peter Obi Cannot Make The 25 Percent In 25 States, No Matter How Many Votes He Gets” – Hamma Ahmed Hayatu Alleges

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, a Public Affairs Commentator and Political Strategist, Hamma Ahmed Hayatu, has stated that it is unlikely for Labour Party’s Presidential flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi, to win the presidential race.

Adding, that the goal is to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Clearly, the country’s presidential contest is between Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju, and any vote not for Tinubu is for Atiku.”

“My reason is Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a one state candidate, while Peter cannot make the twenty five percent in 25 states no matter how many votes he gets.”

This got Nigerians talking. See some reactions below:

@Nelly: “You still think mind game is greater than reality? Nigerians are fed up of recycling octogenarians. You will learn the hard way.”

@Godwin: “I so much love your tears, it is salty and delicious.”

You can air your view in the comment section.

VictoryChinecherem
)

