Peter Obi Cannot Go Anywhere, The Election Is Between The APC And The PDP – Governor El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not “go anywhere” in the forthcoming election, and that the presidential election will be between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they have the structures. He said this during Journalists’ Hangout on TVC on Thursday.

He said that the former Anambra State Governor does not have the political footprints to secure two-thirds of the votes needed across the country to win the presidential election.

He admitted that Peter Obi will sweep the votes in South-East states and will do well in the South-South too, and that’s all. He said that based on the surveys they had done, Peter Obi is not polling well in the South-West, apart from a drop in the ocean in Lagos, and that he is also polling well in the Christian-dominated areas in the North, and he asked how many they are in those places.

He said – “Peter Obi cannot win the election, he doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25 per cent in more than 16 states, the last time we checked. He can’t go anywhere, Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor, and that’s all he will be, this election is between the APC and the PDP because they have the footprints…”

