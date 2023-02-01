NEWS

Peter Obi Can Only Negotiate Atiku Stepping Down For Him -Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of Peter Obi’s PCC, Kenneth Okonkwo, has debunked viral claims that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, is in talks with his principal over an alliance. Kenneth made some revelations while addressing the topic on News Central.

In response to the topic, Kenneth said, “The only possible talk that can be between Atiku and Peter Obi is for him to negotiate how he would step down so that Obi would have achieved his first aim of national unity.”

He added, “Atiku is welcome to step down for Peter Obi if he admits that he has erred and now has the national interest at heart.” I can assure you that the Labour Party is not in any talks with Atiku, but if he wants to talk to us on the premise that he wants to step down, then he is welcome to do so.

You may recall that the PDP presidential candidate claims that he is in talks with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, who were once members of his party.

