Peter Obi Can Not Do What He Could Not Do For Anambra For Nigeria, Visit Onitsha and See – Oshiomole

Speaking to his ward’s residents on the impending presidential election was Comrade Adams Oshiomole, a former national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s flag bearer for president, was mentioned throughout his address. Several hours ago, this happened.

Former Edo State Governor made the statement “What Peter Gregory Obi failed to achieve for the state of Anambra, he cannot achieve for Nigeria. You ought to visit Onitsha to see the changes for yourself because he was not in charge of their development.”

The Comrade, Adams Oshiomole, went on, “Obasanjo ceased providing him with allocation money when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office as governor, but Tinubu continued to cover the governor’s salary for three years. He engaged Obasanjo in combat until they were both exhausted. Try to remember how Oshodi was before to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s modifications. Try to remember the specifics of how things were in the past.

The former governor of Edo concluded by saying, “You must all understand that a lion cannot be conceived by a rabbit, just as a goat cannot conceive a rabbit. Let’s take a page from someone with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s acute vision. Nothing that any of us want for our ward will not be fulfilled, even if Tinubu wins the presidential election and I am unsuccessful in my run for the Senate. I’ll give him a call to let him know that I spoke for the voters who supported him and that it is now his duty to repay that obligation.

https://fb.watch/icOYDwesuO/

