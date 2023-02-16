Peter Obi Campaigns From Market To Market As He Arrives In Imo For A Road Walk

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, is making himself known to traders throughout Imo State as he moves his campaign from market to market.

Peter Obi, who has a solid reputation as one of the most prominent traders in Nigeria, has been interacting with his colleagues recently. He had a similar campaign strategy prior to his arrival in Imo State. On Tuesday, he visited and interacted with traders in Nnewi in Anambra State. He also accomplished the same feat in Lagos when he traveled to various well-known markets throughout the state.

Peter Obi began his road walk at Timber Market after arriving in Imo State. Here, he was met with a raucous welcome from vendors and had the opportunity to speak with them.

Peter Obi at Timber Market.

Following his visit to the Timber Market, he continued on to the Alaba Market in Naze Owerri, where he was met with a rousing welcome from the vendors.

Peter Obi at Alaba Market.

He began by going to Alaba Market, then went to a Land Mark Event for additional meetings, and then went to Relief Market in Owerri to interact with more traders. He is currently in Relief Market, and it is more likely that he will visit other markets before the day is over.

Peter Obi at Relief Market.

