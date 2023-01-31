Peter Obi Campaign Director, Others Dump Labour Party For PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi campaign director and others dump LP to support Atiku.

NewsOnline report that the Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Bauchi State, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He said he was switching camp to the PDP alongside other officials of the party in the Northeast.

Bawu stated at a news conference in Bauchi on Tuesday that all the chairmen of the party, state and zonal officers, and national officers from the zone have also defected to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said the defection was informed by the lack of structure of the LP at state, local, and ward levels, adding that “the LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.

“We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We don’t want to waste our votes, and we want to use this time to mobilise votes to who has the capacity to win the election,” he said.

He said the decampees preferred the PDP above other political parties because they believed the party and its presidential candidate could handle the country.

“If we support Atiku, we know that our votes will help him in becoming the president of this country,” he said.

