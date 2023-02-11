Peter Obi Calls On Lagos Security Agency To Fish Out People Responsible For Attacking His Supporters.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that the labor party presidential election candidate, Peter Obi is in Lagos state today for his presidential campaign rally as he is rounding off his campaign ahead of the general election.

Peter Obi took to his social media page on Twitter to report that there are attacks from the opposition party on his supporters as 4 of them were attacked and injured. He also used the opportunity to call on Lagos state security agencies to fish out people responsible for attacking his supporters.

Peter Obi added that the new Nigeria that he seeks is the one that’s founded on peace and justice and the respect for rule of law. He made it clear that such attacks from the opposition parties can no longer be tolerated as it’s being fueled by the rhetoric of political leaders.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that the Lagos state government might take longer than expected to react to the attack on Peter Obi’s supporter in the state?

TeamCeleb (

)