Peter Obi believes Nigeria needs urgent deliverance

Nigeria, according to Peter Obi, candidate for president of the Labour Party, is a physically handicapped nation that can only be fixed by a patriotic leader who can completely deliver it.

This was said by the former governor of Anambra State during his speech at the massive Labour Party presidential rally held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State.

Obi claims that, “Nigeria is currently facing difficulties that need urgent relief to be resolved.”

“He bemoaned how abruptly Nigeria had become the world’s center of poverty while pledging to overhaul the nation’s economy, end the misery, and raise the typical Nigerian’s lost dreams if he were elected.”

“The year 2023 is not anyone’s turn; it is the turn of all of Nigeria to have trustworthy leadership and to take control of their own future. Because I’m from Nigeria, I’m running. The wealthy and the poor have no differences; they both shop at the same markets. If we are elected, we will close the gap.”

“The Plateau State populace was also given assurances by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate that his administration will bring back the state’s former glory and promote it as a tourist destination in Africa.”

