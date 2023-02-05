Peter Obi backs Buhari on Naira redesign, asks Nigerians to be patient

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A new twist has been added to the ongoing debate over the CBN policy on the naira.

This time the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi has thrown his weight behind the federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the redesign of the naira.

Peter Obi urged Nigerians to keep faith with the federal government as they implement the CBN policy because of the long term benefits of naira redesign.

Obi argues that Nigeria is not the first country to redesign it’s currency so it should not be a reason for any form of conflict whatsoever, asking even his own supporters to be patient with the government.

Mr Obi is contesting to be president of Nigeria under the opposition Labour Party. He will contest against the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates in the February 25 polls.

Nigerians were thrown into hardship after the CBN declared a deadline for the implementation of the new naira notes, banning old ones from circulation. Despite an extension, the newly redesigned notes are still scarce in the Nigerian market causing untold hardship to Nigerians.

This has prompted various political leaders to give their views on the matter which has gotten to a stage where the ruling party is suspecting plans to sabotage their campaign by turning Nigerians against them.

His opinion has not been well received by his supporters many of whom are facing many problems as a result of the new naira redesign. Many POS shops have closed because of scarcity of money and businesses have been badly affected by the policy.

Peter Obi gathers a large following online among young people and he is expected to make a big impact in the general election even though many political gladiators believe that he cannot win.

