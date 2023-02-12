Peter Obi Attacks APC & PDP National Chairmen During Lagos Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, took a swipe the chairmen of the APC and the PDP during his rally in TBS, Lagos State. Speaking at the event, Obi stated that he does not know the average age of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, Shettima, and Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing the ecstatic crowd, Peter Obi said, “The chairman of the APC is nearly 75 years old, while the PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is 72 years old. Ayu was Shehu Shagari’s minister 40 years ago. However, our national chairman in the LP (Abure) is 52 years old. This is a 20-year difference.

He added, “The average age of the three of us (Obi, Datti and Abure) is 55, while the average age of the PDP candidates and their chairman is over 70.” We do not know the average age of the other party (APC). We are tired of these issues. I guarantee press freedom so that our actions can be scrutinized.

You can watch the speech by clicking here. (8:00 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Attacks #APC #PDP #National #Chairmen #Lagos #RallyPeter Obi Attacks APC & PDP National Chairmen During Lagos Rally Publish on 2023-02-12 17:20:14