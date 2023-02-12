NEWS

Peter Obi Attacks APC & PDP National Chairmen During Lagos Rally

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Attacks APC & PDP National Chairmen During Lagos Rally

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, took a swipe the chairmen of the APC and the PDP during his rally in TBS, Lagos State. Speaking at the event, Obi stated that he does not know the average age of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, Shettima, and Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing the ecstatic crowd, Peter Obi said, “The chairman of the APC is nearly 75 years old, while the PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is 72 years old. Ayu was Shehu Shagari’s minister 40 years ago. However, our national chairman in the LP (Abure) is 52 years old. This is a 20-year difference.

Peter Obi holds a rally in Lagos ahead of the presidential election - UK Daily NewsHe added, “The average age of the three of us (Obi, Datti and Abure) is 55, while the average age of the PDP candidates and their chairman is over 70.” We do not know the average age of the other party (APC). We are tired of these issues. I guarantee press freedom so that our actions can be scrutinized.

You can watch the speech by clicking here. (8:00 minute)

Content created and supplied by: Adegorioye (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Attacks #APC #PDP #National #Chairmen #Lagos #RallyPeter Obi Attacks APC & PDP National Chairmen During Lagos Rally Publish on 2023-02-12 17:20:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

2 mins ago

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

10 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

10 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button