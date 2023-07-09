Peter Obi, Atiku: They Are Not Interested In Nigerian People – Omoleye Sowore

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoleye Sowore, has suggested that Nigerians made the right choice by not electing either Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as President; after he insisted that the Nigeria’s bigwigs are more concerned about other things than the well-being of Nigerians.

Omoleye Sowore had said, “They (Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi) are not interested in Nigerian people.”

(Forward video to 4:57)

Omoleye Sowore, who addressed his supporters, hinted that neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi deserves to be Nigeria’s President. He suggested that he is the best option for Nigeria; as he maintained that the agenda that he has for the Nation is one that would benefit every Nigerian. According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should also not have been voted as President.

Sowore had started by insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to make mistakes untill Nigerians kick him out of Office. According to him, the former Lagos governor’s decision to remove fuel subsidy shows that he does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart. He maintained that there was a way that President Tinubu could have rebuilt Nigeria’s economy without removing fuel subsidy.

The AAC bigwig went further to say that voting Obi or Atiku would have yielded the same result because the Nigeria’s bigwigs have plans to remove subsidy too.

