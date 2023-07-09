NEWS

Peter Obi, Atiku: They Are Not Interested In Nigerian People – Omoleye Sowore

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 401 1 minute read

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoleye Sowore, has suggested that Nigerians made the right choice by not electing either Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as President; after he insisted that the Nigeria’s bigwigs are more concerned about other things than the well-being of Nigerians.

Omoleye Sowore had said, “They (Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi) are not interested in Nigerian people.”

(Forward video to 4:57)

Omoleye Sowore, who addressed his supporters, hinted that neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi deserves to be Nigeria’s President. He suggested that he is the best option for Nigeria; as he maintained that the agenda that he has for the Nation is one that would benefit every Nigerian. According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should also not have been voted as President.

Sowore had started by insisting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would continue to make mistakes untill Nigerians kick him out of Office. According to him, the former Lagos governor’s decision to remove fuel subsidy shows that he does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart. He maintained that there was a way that President Tinubu could have rebuilt Nigeria’s economy without removing fuel subsidy.

The AAC bigwig went further to say that voting Obi or Atiku would have yielded the same result because the Nigeria’s bigwigs have plans to remove subsidy too.

Matthewcontents (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 401 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

10 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

13 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

25 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button