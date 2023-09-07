Peter Obi, Atiku Plan Appeal As Presidential Election Tribunal Dashes Bid To Sack Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, have both rejected the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s election, The PUNCH reports. Kehinde Edun, the Labour Party’s Legal Adviser, has promised to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In addition, Atiku’s Lead Counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, stated that he had gotten orders from his client to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. “The judgement has been delivered, but we have not received justice,” he stated. Fortunately, the law has provided us with the ability to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. Our clients have instructed us to move to the Supreme Court. “The struggle continues.”

The PEPT, which convened at 9.40 a.m. at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, concluded that the case submitted by Atiku and Obi and their parties had no merit and unanimously confirmed Tinubu’s electoral victory in the February 25 presidential election. The five-member panel dismissed petitions brought by Atiku and Obi challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election on March 1, 2023.

The decision was delivered by the tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who was assisted by other members of the panel, Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed. Tsammani delivered the death knell to Atiku’s case on Wednesday night, saying, “This petition accordingly lacks merit.” I reaffirm Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s return as the constitutionally elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The parties must incur their own costs.”

