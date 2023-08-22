Peter Obi, Atiku And Kwankwaso’s Plan To Take Power From APC Is A Pipe Dream – Isiguzoro Advises Obi

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25th election, Peter Obi, to join forces with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu instead of doing so with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

In a statement which was released on Monday August 21, and published by the Punch, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that the alleged plan by Obi, Atiku and Kwankwaso to form an alliance is a pipe dream.

The statement is coming from Isiguzoro following a recent report by This Day that the trio of Ob, Atiku and Kwankwaso held meetings with the aim of merging to take out APC from power.

A source who spoke to the media platform said that following the successful meetings, they are now waiting for what the verdict of the tribunal will be.

The source also added that they have not decided on who will be the flag bearer of the merger.

In his statement, Isiguzoro said that the desperation of Atiku will not allow him to support Obi to be the leader of the merger.

He said – “Peter Obi, Atiku and Kwankwaso’s plan to take power from APC is not only a pipe dream but satanic. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, insisted that the ongoing reported talk between the opposition political party leaders is a welcome development as it will put the APC-led Federal Government on its toes to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration delivers all the campaign promises to Nigerians.”

