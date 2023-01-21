Peter Obi, Atiku Absent As Bola Tinubu Attends Peace Accord Organised For Presidential Candidates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attended the second peace accord signing organised by the National Peace Committee in Abuja on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The event was organised for presidential candidates and political parties to ensure a peaceful campaign and election in the country.

However, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were absent from the important event.

Atiku was represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The event was also attended by the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, and others.

Recall that Tinubu was absent at the first peace accord signing, which was held in September 2022. The event was attended by Atiku and Peter Obi, but Shettima represented Tinubu.

