Peter Obi Arrives In Adamawa State for Campaign Rally [Photos]

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has arrived in Adamawa State to continue campaign rallies for the 2023 elections.

Obi arrived in Adamawa State on Tuesday accompanied by his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed and other Labour Party leaders.

He was also accompanied by former Secretary of State in the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, and political economist, Prof Pat Utomi.

According to the Daily Post, Adamawa is the home state of former Vice-President and presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On arrival in Adamawa, Obi said he was happy to be in the country as he was looking forward to the presidential conference and town hall meetings.

Below are some photos of his arrival.

The last time Peter Obi came to Adamawa State for a campaign rally, thousands of youths occupied the main streets of Yola to encourage the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Shops along the popular Atiku Abubakar Road were shut down by shopkeepers who came to encourage young men and women with placards calling for support for Obi’s presidential bid.

