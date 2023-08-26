Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni Earned my Respect And has Sustained it by their Words And Deeds- Hilda Dokubo.

Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson, Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to pen down an appreciation message for the opposition party’s presidential candidate and TV host, Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni respectively. She stated that both persons have gained her respect and they have continued to maintain such respect by their words and actions on different occasions.

The Nollywood veteran actress who penned down such words through her official Twitter account, uploaded a picture of both former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi and Arise TV host, Rufai Oseni.

Hilda Dokubo went ahead to state that both Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni earned her respect and they have been able to sustain it so far, by their words and deeds.

Hilda Dokubo wrote;

“These two earned my respect and has sustained it by their words and deeds.”

Here is Hilda Dokubo’s post below;

Recall that Hilda Dokubo had few hours ago, taken to her official X account to lament about the increased rate of insecurity in the country.

According to the beautiful actress, the only insurance policy most Nigerians have whenever they want to travel is “God forbid” because of the kidnappings and killings on the road.

Goodnewschi (

)