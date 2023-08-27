Peter Obi and Oseni Earned my respect and have sustained it by their words and deeds – Hilda Dokubo

Hilda Dokubo, the Chairperson of the Labour Party in Rivers State, expressed her gratitude on social media towards the presidential candidate of the opposition party, Peter Obi, and TV host Rufai Oseni. She mentioned that she holds a high regard for both individuals due to their consistent display of respect through their words and actions on various occasions.

The experienced Nollywood actress expressed her thoughts on her verified Twitter account and shared a photo featuring the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, and Rufai Oseni, the host of Arise TV.

Hilda Dokubo expressed her admiration for both Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni, acknowledging that they have earned her respect through their actions and words, and have managed to maintain it thus far.

Hilda Dokubo wrote;

“These two earned my respect and has sustained it by their words and deeds.”

Here is Hilda Dokubo’s post below;

Remember that Hilda Dokubo recently expressed her concerns on her official X account about the rising level of insecurity in the country. The talented actress highlighted that when Nigerians plan to travel, their only form of protection is the phrase “God forbid” due to the prevalent incidents of kidnappings and killings on the roads.

