Peter Obi And Kwankwaso Came Here And Left, PDP Now Said That There Is Insecurity In Rivers – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike has berated the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party and it’s campaign council for saying that they will not campaign in Rivers State because of Insecurity.

While speaking during the PDP Governorship rally in Ahoada, Wike said that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso came there and left but PDP now said that there is insecurity in Rivers State.

Wike said “Peter Obi came here, I gave him stadium and vehicles for campaign and he finished and left without any insecurity challenge. Kwankwaso came, I also gave him vehicles to even use and campaign in Bayelsa state. I am a Governor and they are former Governors, I must extend that relationship to them.

“The All Progressive Congress have applied and I have given them the stadium. If they desire vehicles, I will also give them. There is no way I will drive them out. It is PDP that now said that they will not come because there is insecurity in Rivers state. Insecurity is in their state not Rivers State”

Content created and supplied by: Nasagist

News )

