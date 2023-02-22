Peter Obi And I Will Win In Lagos, Despite Bola Tinubu Influence In The State — Baba Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Notwithstanding the influence of former governor Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress presidential nominee, the Labour Party is certain that it would win Lagos State in the upcoming 2023 general election. Alhaji Abdul-Ahmed Baba, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, has stated that the former governor will not be able to prevent Peter Obi from being elected president.

We have won Lagos by the grace of God, regardless of Tinubu there,” Baba-Ahmed declared during a Tuesday live broadcast on Channels Television. Is there going to be a big turnout or something?

The former congressman from Kaduna also mentioned states like Yobe and Zamfara where he thinks his party will have a hard time in the next 2023 elections.

The 2023 elections are a shoo-in for the Labour Party, he continued, thanks to the blunders of the opposition.

