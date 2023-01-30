Peter Obi And I Wanted To Meet But I Didn’t Want to Be Seen As A Hypocrite -Naja’atu Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Director in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign council, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, has said that she was getting overtures from Peter Obi and other presidential candidates after Tinubu won the APC presidential primaries.

In an interview published on Punch paper on Monday, the female politician continued her attack on Tinubu alleging that he had rigged the election against her choice candidate, Osinbajo. She said that after the primaries, Asiwaju called her to make amends and when she eventually came back to Nigeria to accept her role as director, the whole process was slow and uncoordinated as Tinubu remained unaccessible.

She continued that she’d have agreed to meet Obi if they weren’t both too busy and she also didn’t want to be seen as a hypocrite.

She said:

“I was getting overtures from Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and I kept rejecting them because I didn’t want to come across as a hypocrite. Obi and I wanted to meet, but we were both very busy, and I outright refused to meet with Atiku. I am quite close to Kwankwaso, and this is even beyond politics. I knew what he did as governor of Kano State. He prioritised education, provided an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, and rehabilitated drug addicts.”

She added that she couldn’t to join the Peter Obi train despite her respect for him because they (the Labour Party) had no structures.

