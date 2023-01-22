Peter Obi and his campaign team touched down in Kano for Presidential campaign rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his campaign team touched down in Kano, on Sunday for a Presidential campaign rally at Sabon Gari Stadium.

The campaign aimed to fine-tune strategies towards achieving victory in Kano.

In a Twitter message posted by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Said. Today they will be in the ancient City of Kano to carry on with the message of our national movement to rescue Nigeria from the failed administration. Those who have destroyed Nigeria must be shown the way out. Nigeria’s future belongs to youth, says Peter Obi.

In all indications, Kano will be one of the battlegrounds for major Presidential contestants in the upcoming 2023 election.

Since, Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu KwanKwaso of New Nigeria People Party will be looking to emerge victorious in the upcoming Presidential election.

The Presidential election will determine the next President who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

