Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Datti storms Niger state in Grand style

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have arrived in Minna, Niger, to seek support for the Obi-Datti ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled for February 25th this year. Peter Obi announced this on his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

In the photos trending online, Peter Obi was seen with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Ahmed as they arrived in Niger State in a helicopter.

However, Peter Obi was highly welcomed by the people of Niger state. He also promised the people of Niger state that he will make Nigeria a great nation if he becomes the next president of the country.

