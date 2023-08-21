Peter Obi Almost ‘Mobbed’ At Labour Party Mega Rally In Edo

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for president in the 2023 election, joined hundreds of other party members for a sizable demonstration before to the local government elections in Edo State on Monday.Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for president in the 2023 election, joined hundreds of other party members for a sizable demonstration before to the local government elections in Edo State on Monday. There is also Olumide Akpata, a more recent member to the group who presided over the Nigerian Bar Association.

This Day reports that Peter Obi showed up to the Edo Baptist Convention Ground, where the event was taking place.

As shown in the web footage, the former governor of Anambra State was met by a big crowd of LP supporters on the street.

Another video shows how Peter Obi was guarded by security personnel as villagers flocked to see him.

According to reports, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are putting the final touches on a coalition to topple the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In order to take a strong stance against the APC, the three are reportedly investigating the possibility of establishing a partnership.

The scope of their cooperation, which is known to be in its early stages and being planned in phases, will also depend on how the 2023 presidential election tribunal rules on the appeal of President Bola Tinubu’s election win.

According to ThisDay, the exchange between Atiku and Kwankwaso served as the catalyst for the discussion among the top leaders.

