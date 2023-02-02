Peter Obi: All Labour Party Presidential Candidate Will Be is a Nollywood Actor, Says El-Rufai.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nasir el-Rufai, the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, recently stirred up controversy when he made a statement regarding the upcoming presidential election. He claimed that the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, will not be able to garner enough support across all states to win the election, and went on to describe Obi as a Nollywood actor.

El-Rufai argued that Obi could only expect significant votes from the southeast and south-south, but not from northern Nigeria and the southwest. He then added that “Peter Obi is polling one percent in Sokoto; two percent in Katsina; five percent in Kano. That’s where the votes are. All states are not equal.”

The statement has sparked debate among Nigerians, with many expressing their disagreement with El-Rufai’s opinion. They argue that Obi is a highly successful businessman and a former governor of Anambra, with the experience and credentials to lead Nigeria. Some commentators have also suggested that El-Rufai’s comments reek of ethnic and religious bigotry.

However, El-Rufai stands by his statement, maintaining that the Labour Party’s campaign is based on ethnic and religious bigotry. He argued that this approach will not help them to win the elections, and that the only ble options are the APC and PDP due to their widespread support.

No matter what people think, one thing is certain: the upcoming presidential election will be a tough contest between the APC, PDP and Labour Party. It remains to be seen whether Peter Obi can rise above the criticism and deliver the necessary support to win the election.

Watch video below.

https://twitter.com/deeoneayekooto/status/1621224510224482308?s=46&t=fthuohfKXVpEmYtpTlEmOw

Businessadvocate (

)