Peter Obi, Alex Otti Will Win In Abia – APC Chieftain, Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Caucus member from Abia state, Chief Ochiagha Benjamin Apugo, has predicted victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He also said the party’s governorship candidate in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti will win the State in the forthcoming general elections.

Apugo stated this in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

In the statement, he distanced himself from a report that linked him with the endorsement of the candidate of the APC in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Apugo further explained that he was not supporting any political party in the 2023 general elections but individuals with track road of performance.

He said “Chief Ikechi Emenike and his team paid me a courtesy visit as a Chieftain of the party to inform me of his governorship ambition as well as the proposed visit of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Umuahia, Abia state.

“If you check my political past, you would realize that I have always affiliated with persons of great moral standing and integrity, therefore my support for Otti,” Apugo stated when explaining why he backed both Obi and Otti. “I believe Otti would improve this land when he becomes governor.”

