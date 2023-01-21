This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga

The Director Media, APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has taken out his time to drag the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, claiming that they were both absent during the peace accord meeting that was held yesterday in Abuja.

According to a tweet he made on his twitter handle, Mr Onanuga noted that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi was absent at the peace accord meeting at the Transcorp in Abuja and that Atiku Abubakar was also absent but was represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In addition, he disclosed that other candidates bf were all present, apart from these two presidential candidates.

It should be recalled that all the presidential candidates contesting the forthcoming presidential election, yesterday met with the chairman of the Peace Accord Committee, Gen Abubakar Abdulsalam, to discuss some issues, regarding the forthcoming presidential election.

Also, it should be noted that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was absent when all the presidential candidates signed the peace accord some months back. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently till next month, so as to decide who becomes the next president of the country.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Absent #Peace #Accord #Meeting #Atiku #Absent #Represented #Okowa #Bayo #OnanugaPeter Obi Absent At the Peace Accord Meeting, Atiku Also Absent But Represented By Okowa – Bayo Onanuga Publish on 2023-01-21 15:35:17