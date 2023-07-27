NEWS

Peter Mbah Blamed His People For Sitting At Home, Yet He Wants To Kill Those Who Go Out – Kenneth

Kenneth Okonkwo is a lawyer and he shared a tweet reacting to Peter Mbah’s action regarding the sit at home issue. Peter Mbah is the governor of Enugu state and Kenneth Okonkwo is not satisfied with his leadership because he alledgedly claims he loves his people, yet he kills them silently.

According to Kenneth Okonkwo’s tweet, he said Peter Mbah complains a lot and he has failed to take positive action towards the sit at home issue. Kenneth Okonkwo said the sit at home is becoming an issue in Enugu state. If the people stay at home, it’s a problem for Peter Mbah and if they decide to go out, it’s also a problem.

Kenneth Okonkwo reacted to Peter Mbah’s action saying;

“Always terrible for a man to have a zeal wisdom. The overzealous Peter Mbah blamed his people for sitting at home for fear of being killed, and the best solution he could offer was to kill the people who decided to come out. So in Enugu, if you sir at home, “okwu”, if you come out, “okwunuka”. This is the result of incompetence and dishonesty”.

