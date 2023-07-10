Peter Killed Ananias & Sapphira And Not God -Pastor Dr. Abel Damina Says, Answers Critical Questions

The CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN) and the Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), Pastor Dr. Abel Damina has stated in an online question and answer session that it was Peter who killed Ananias and Sapphira in the Bible, and not God.

The Acts of the Apostles (Acts 5:1-11) tell how Ananias and Sapphira, a married couple who wished to join the Apostolic Church, died for hiding a portion of the money they had made from the sale of their house, rather than completely sharing their wealth with the community.

Question: “If God does not kill as you said, who killed Pharaoh and his army, who made David’s wife barren, who killed Ananias and Sapphira and why did Jesus curse the Fig tree?”

According to Abel Damina: “I want to clarify that Jesus never cursed the Fig tree, He only spoke. He was teaching the believers on Authority. For Ananias and Sapphira, Peter was actually the one that killed them. He spoke words that frightened them, and the Bible says that upon hearing these word, they gave up the ghost. Bible never mentioned that it was God who killed them.

“And you must remember the era when Peter said this. They were still moving from the Laws of Moses to the Grace of God. Pharaoh’ situation has to do with the judgement of the God’s of Egypt. And for David’s wife, barrenness happens to people by virtue of biological reasons. It is not God, God only opens a barren womb. He only comes in to deliver and to bless when the devil or the human, create circumstances that they can’t fix”.

