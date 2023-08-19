Peter has just joined real politics- Bashir Ahmad reacts as Obi was spotted with Akpabio in an event

Bashir Ahmad, Special assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, recently expressed his thoughts on social media. He was concerned about a photo that showed Peter Obi, the person running for president from the Labour Party in 2023, talking to Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President. This picture was shared online.

Peter Obi, who was once the governor of Anambra State and is part of the Labour Party, had gone to Kano for the wedding of the deputy Senate President’s son, Barau Jibrin. The photos that were posted on a platform called X, showed Peter Obi spending time with Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Barau Jibrin, and other colleagues of his at the wedding.

In response to the photo, Bashir Ahmad used his official X account to say that Peter Obi has now entered into real politics. He also mentioned that he’s happy for Peter Obi for doing so.

Bashir Ahmad’s exact words were:

“Peter Obi attended wedding of Deputy Senate President’s son in Kano today. Peter has just joined the real politics, I am happy for him.”

