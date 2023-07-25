Peter Did Not Walk On The Water. When Jesus Says “Come, Peter Walked On Carpet To Me Jesus -Suleman.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman in his recent post On Facebook shared a video message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that ” Every battle in a man’s life can be traceable to the background. So when you pray and it seems that your mountain looks insurmountable, know that the enemies from your lineage is at hand. Speaking further he said “When God has given you parent who fears and honour God, you should knee down and start thanking God. Because such parentage is scarce.

Speaking further he said “Why am I saying this? It is because some parent have involved themselves in one atrocities or the other. And that is why most children are being disturbed today because of generational curse.

Speaking further in his message he said ” I heard people saying Peter walked on the water. No! Peter didn’t walk on the water it was only Jesus who walked on the water. When Jesus commanded Peter to “Come, Peter Walked On Carpet To Me Jesus. What I mean is this! when Jesus gave him the command to walk on the sea, the command formed a carpet and Peter walked on it.

