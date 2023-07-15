Persons Who Are Not Members Of Their Party Are Trying to Induce Tinubu To Appoint A Stranger—Nwauju

During an interview with TVC , Darlington Nwauju, APC Spokesperson in Rivers State, stated that persons who are not members of their political party are trying to induce the president to jettison the legacy of their members by appointing a total stranger to work under his government. He stated that Article 7 of the APC constitution goes against any appointment outside the party’s interest.

He further stated that the APC remains resolute and committed to their party at the centre, pointing out that they’re ready to work for the progress of the nation. He stated that there’s no issue or problem whatsoever with the party or its members.

According to him, “There’s no drama anywhere. There’s no drama, if you ask me. The only challenge that we see is the fact that people who are not members of our political party are trying to induce, if you permit me to use that word, or hoodwink Mr. President and indeed, our political party at the national level, to jettison the legacy of members, the landlords of APC in Rivers State, for a total and complete stranger, to which I have drawn your attention to what the constitution says. You don’t advise Mr. President to cut off his nose in order to spite his face. And so moving forward, the APC remains resolute and committed to our party at the centre, and we’re ready to work for the progress of this nation.”

Video Credit: Arise (23:56)

