Persons involved in double registration won’t get PVCs – INEC warns

The Independent National Electoral Body, or INEC, has stated that those involved in double and repeated registrations will not be granted Permanent Voter Cards, or PVCs, even if the commission extended the collection deadline to February 5, 2023.

The extra week will be the final extension for the collection of PVCs, according to Festus Okoye, National Commissioner of INEC and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement made public on Saturday.

The electoral umpire extended the PVC collecting deadline by a week, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 29, 2023.

In a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners, or RECs, from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Friday in Abuja, the commission discussed the ongoing collecting of PVCs in its 774 local government offices throughout the nation.

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated during the meeting that the commission would be prepared to take additional steps to ensure that everyone has enough of time to collect their PVCs before to the general election.

According to the statement, “The Commission has additionally decided to further prolong PVC collection in all of its Local Government Offices nationally by an extra one week.” “This choice was determined after talking to resident electoral commissioners and reviewing reports from the various States.

As a result, the present PVC collection will last through February 5, 2023, throughout the entire country.

For individuals who engaged in multiple registrations or double registration, the Commission did not print PVCs; as a result, they shouldn’t waste their time going to any of the Commission’s offices.

It was announced that the collection period has been extended by two hours and will now run from 9 am to 5 pm every day, including Saturdays and Sundays.

It ensured that everyone who successfully completed the registration process could pick up their PVCs.

