Pere, Uriel, Princess, And Other BBNaija All Stars Are Introduced As New Housemates.

Among the new housemates on the current All-Star version of Big Brother Naija are Pere Egbi, also known as Pere, Uriel Oputa, and Chukwuemeka Okoye, also known as Frodd and Somadina Anyama (Soma).

Earlier, Big Brother Naija presenter Ebuka Obi Uchendu welcomed Terseer Waya, nicknamed Kiddwaya, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, or Doyin, and Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C.

As their favorite housemates from previous seasons make their first-ever return for another round of thrills and spills in the house, the program, which is in its eighth season, has a twist that is sure to keep fans glued to their seats.

Fans can expect to be entertained for 72 days straight by exciting assignments, unexpected turns, fan favorites like “Ninjas,” famed pool and grill parties, and Saturday Night Raves.

Ten additional weeks of the show will be broadcast on the 24-hour Big Brother-specific channels on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.

