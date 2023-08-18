PEPT:I have my eyes on the Nigerian Judiciary, and delighted to see other citizens do too – Oby Ezekwesili

In a tweet posted on her verified Twitter handle on August 18, human rights activist and former Minister of Education, Madam Oby Ezekwesili, expressed her close observation of the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. She mentioned that she is pleased with the collective attention of citizens focused on the judiciary.

Ezekwesili, who served as Minister of Education under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, highlighted the significance of the “All Eyes On The Judiciary” mantra that many Nigerians have been chanting. She explained that this heightened awareness of the judiciary’s proceedings is one of the most positive developments for the nation’s justice system in recent times.

In her tweet, Ezekwesili stated that just like the judiciary, just like the two other arms of government (Executive and Legislature) needs the citizens to keep demanding transparency, and accountability in delivering their constitutional responsibility.

She wrote; “I absolutely have my eyes on the Nigerian Judiciary, and delighted to see many other citizens do too.

‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ is one of the best things that has happened to our Judiciary, the third arm of government, in recent times.”

A screenshot of her tweet below:

