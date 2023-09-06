NEWS

PEPT: What Is Likely To Happen Is That It’s Going To Be A Rerun Between Only Two Candidates- Momodu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

According to PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu, the tribunal is expected to rule that only two candidates would be able to compete in the rerun. He said the judges would also choose whether the contest will be between Obi and Tinubu or Atiku and Tinubu. Additionally, he claimed that in a two-horse fight, the incumbent party would be completely defeated by the PDP. 

In an interview with Channels TV, he said, “It’s likely that there will be a runoff between just two candidates. Whether Peter Obi or Atiku will win is unknown to me. I can tell you that the majority of people will choose an Atiku if it is available. Race and ethnicity were likely important factors in the most recent election as well, if you look at the demographics. You can tell that APC suffered in the South West and did not perform well in the South-South or South East.

You can watch the video here. (Start watching from 24:30)

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Aded1seun (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PEPT: Reactions Trail Tribunal’s Decision To Strike Out APM’s Petition Seeking To Disqualify Tinubu

5 mins ago

Remarkable And Stunning Outfit Styles Mothers Can Rock To Look Lovely

7 mins ago

Tribunal dismisses APC’s suit against Peter Obi’s eligibility to contest election

12 mins ago

President Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President’s Double Nomination Case Dismissed on Technical Ground

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button