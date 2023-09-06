PEPT: What Is Likely To Happen Is That It’s Going To Be A Rerun Between Only Two Candidates- Momodu

According to PDP Chieftain Dele Momodu, the tribunal is expected to rule that only two candidates would be able to compete in the rerun. He said the judges would also choose whether the contest will be between Obi and Tinubu or Atiku and Tinubu. Additionally, he claimed that in a two-horse fight, the incumbent party would be completely defeated by the PDP.

In an interview with Channels TV, he said, “It’s likely that there will be a runoff between just two candidates. Whether Peter Obi or Atiku will win is unknown to me. I can tell you that the majority of people will choose an Atiku if it is available. Race and ethnicity were likely important factors in the most recent election as well, if you look at the demographics. You can tell that APC suffered in the South West and did not perform well in the South-South or South East.

You can watch the video here. (Start watching from 24:30)

